Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) 2 dead in explosion at industrial waste disposal facility in Ansan

All News 13:46 March 29, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more details; ADDS photo)

ANSAN, South Korea, March 29 (Yonhap) -- An explosion occurred at an industrial waste treatment facility in Ansan, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday morning, killing two people, officials said.

The accident occurred at 10:24 a.m. at the facility with about 90 employees while workers were welding a tank.

Two subcontract workers, both in their 50s, were killed after being hit by splinters from the explosion.

Police and the fire authority said the fire from the explosion was fully extinguished and they are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

This photo, provided by Gyeonggi-do Fire Services on March 29, 2022, shows the site of an explosion at an industrial waste disposal facility in Ansan, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, where two workers were killed. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#explosion #deaths #industrial waste
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!