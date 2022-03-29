JCS chief to meet U.S., Japanese counterparts in Hawaii this week
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The top military officers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral talks in Hawaii later this week, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday, after North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.
JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Koji Yamazaki -- are set to attend the Trilateral Chief of Defense (Tri-CHOD) meeting at the Indo-Pacific Command on Wednesday (Hawaii time), according to the JCS.
"(The three will) have discussions about multilateral cooperation to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia," the JCS said in a statement.
The talks were arranged as Seoul, Washington and Tokyo are moving to reinforce security cooperation after Pyongyang fired an ICBM on Thursday in a launch that ended its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests.
In Hawaii, Won will also meet senior U.S. military officials, including Adm. John Aquilino, the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, for talks on strengthening the bilateral alliance, the JCS said.
The JCS chiefs of the three countries last met in April 2021, when they visited Hawaii to attend the change-of-command ceremony for Aquilino.
