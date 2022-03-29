Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kobiolabs to raise 10 bln won via stock offering

All News 14:49 March 29, 2022

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Kobiolabs Inc. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won(US$8.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 544,960 common shares at a price of 18,350 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
