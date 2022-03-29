KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK Discovery 40,150 UP 200
LS 51,700 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES123000 UP500
GC Corp 201,000 UP 3,500
GS E&C 46,000 DN 1,400
DongwonInd 231,500 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 542,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 163,000 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,540 UP 90
SKC 146,500 UP 2,000
GS Retail 28,150 UP 100
Ottogi 446,000 DN 3,500
MERITZ SECU 6,350 UP 40
HtlShilla 81,100 UP 1,900
Hanmi Science 44,650 UP 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,350 UP 200
KIA CORP. 71,800 UP 400
SK hynix 120,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 690,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 47,250 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,050 0
SamsungF&MIns 207,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,950 UP 150
Kogas 39,500 DN 1,600
Hanwha 31,000 DN 400
DB HiTek 76,600 0
CJ 83,600 DN 900
LX INT 33,900 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 16,950 DN 350
TaihanElecWire 1,405 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 31,350 DN 450
Daesang 23,200 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,680 UP 50
ORION Holdings 14,100 UP 250
NEXENTIRE 6,320 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 98,400 UP 100
KCC 341,000 UP 5,000
SKBP 91,600 UP 1,600
AmoreG 44,150 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 176,500 UP 2,000
