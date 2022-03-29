Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 March 29, 2022

BukwangPharm 12,500 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 90,700 UP 1,300
Daewoong 31,300 UP 100
TaekwangInd 1,039,000 DN 11,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,350 UP 170
KAL 29,900 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,230 UP 80
LG Corp. 75,100 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 121,000 UP 4,000
BoryungPharm 13,200 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,300 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,150 UP 100
Shinsegae 256,500 UP 2,500
Nongshim 298,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 66,100 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,800 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 41,300 UP 200
HITEJINRO 36,700 DN 400
Yuhan 58,900 DN 200
SLCORP 24,700 UP 1,300
CJ LOGISTICS 130,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 104,000 DN 3,500
DL 60,000 UP 200
Hyosung 85,700 DN 400
LOTTE 32,650 UP 200
GCH Corp 24,200 UP 300
LotteChilsung 168,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,940 UP 130
POSCO Holdings 299,000 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 69,100 DN 700
SamsungElec 70,200 UP 500
NHIS 11,400 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 163,000 DN 500
Hanssem 84,500 DN 200
KSOE 89,400 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,350 UP 250
MS IND 23,050 UP 350
OCI 104,500 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 44,500 DN 750
KorZinc 593,000 UP 4,000
