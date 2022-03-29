BukwangPharm 12,500 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 90,700 UP 1,300

Daewoong 31,300 UP 100

TaekwangInd 1,039,000 DN 11,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,350 UP 170

KAL 29,900 UP 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,230 UP 80

LG Corp. 75,100 UP 500

POSCO CHEMICAL 121,000 UP 4,000

BoryungPharm 13,200 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 78,300 DN 700

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,150 UP 100

Shinsegae 256,500 UP 2,500

Nongshim 298,000 UP 3,500

SGBC 66,100 UP 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,800 DN 500

ShinhanGroup 41,300 UP 200

HITEJINRO 36,700 DN 400

Yuhan 58,900 DN 200

SLCORP 24,700 UP 1,300

CJ LOGISTICS 130,500 UP 500

DOOSAN 104,000 DN 3,500

DL 60,000 UP 200

Hyosung 85,700 DN 400

LOTTE 32,650 UP 200

GCH Corp 24,200 UP 300

LotteChilsung 168,000 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,940 UP 130

POSCO Holdings 299,000 DN 500

DB INSURANCE 69,100 DN 700

SamsungElec 70,200 UP 500

NHIS 11,400 DN 50

SamsungElecMech 163,000 DN 500

Hanssem 84,500 DN 200

KSOE 89,400 DN 1,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,350 UP 250

MS IND 23,050 UP 350

OCI 104,500 DN 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 44,500 DN 750

KorZinc 593,000 UP 4,000

(MORE)