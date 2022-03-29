KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 DN 20
HyundaiMipoDock 78,800 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 58,000 DN 300
S-Oil 97,800 DN 100
LG Innotek 391,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 201,000 UP 500
HMM 29,150 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 62,400 UP 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 154,500 DN 1,500
S-1 70,200 UP 300
ZINUS 72,000 DN 500
Hanchem 232,500 DN 500
DWS 58,600 DN 100
KEPCO 22,550 DN 650
Mobis 213,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,000 DN 3,500
SamsungSecu 41,950 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 11,150 DN 50
SKTelecom 58,300 UP 300
SNT MOTIV 45,800 UP 150
HyundaiElev 37,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 135,500 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,600 DN 3,450
KUMHOTIRE 4,030 UP 20
Handsome 35,500 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 21,400 UP 300
COWAY 67,600 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,500 DN 200
Hanon Systems 11,850 UP 50
SK 246,500 UP 6,000
IBK 10,950 UP 50
ShinpoongPharm 37,100 DN 2,150
DONGSUH 27,050 UP 50
SamsungEng 26,600 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 6,720 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 32,100 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 22,700 DN 200
KT 35,250 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL158000 UP4500
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 350,000 amid 'stealth omicron' woes
-
(LEAD) S. Korean volunteers deployed to front-line units in Ukraine: official
-
S. Korea, U.S. weighing options over possible N. Korean nuclear test: official