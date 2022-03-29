LOTTE TOUR 17,850 UP 50

LG Uplus 13,900 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 UP 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,950 DN 350

LGELECTRONICS 120,000 0

LGCHEM 523,000 0

KEPCO KPS 41,850 DN 1,250

LGH&H 859,000 UP 24,000

Celltrion 170,500 UP 2,500

KEPCO E&C 83,400 DN 2,400

Huchems 22,700 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 165,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,600 DN 100

KT&G 81,100 UP 300

DHICO 21,100 DN 800

Doosanfc 40,800 DN 1,150

LG Display 20,500 UP 50

Kangwonland 27,450 DN 50

NAVER 334,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,300 DN 200

Kakao 105,500 UP 500

NCsoft 462,000 UP 5,000

KIWOOM 97,100 0

DSME 24,850 DN 1,050

HDSINFRA 6,630 DN 70

DWEC 6,820 DN 260

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,650 DN 400

CJ CheilJedang 372,500 DN 4,000

SK Innovation 209,500 DN 500

KIH 76,000 0

GS 42,950 DN 100

CJ CGV 27,850 UP 450

LIG Nex1 72,200 DN 6,600

Fila Holdings 31,450 UP 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,500 UP 3,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 49,050 DN 200

HANWHA LIFE 3,145 DN 15

AMOREPACIFIC 159,000 UP 6,000

FOOSUNG 19,600 DN 400

Youngone Corp 47,400 DN 900

(MORE)