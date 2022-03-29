KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,850 UP 50
LG Uplus 13,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,950 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 120,000 0
LGCHEM 523,000 0
KEPCO KPS 41,850 DN 1,250
LGH&H 859,000 UP 24,000
Celltrion 170,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO E&C 83,400 DN 2,400
Huchems 22,700 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,600 DN 100
KT&G 81,100 UP 300
DHICO 21,100 DN 800
Doosanfc 40,800 DN 1,150
LG Display 20,500 UP 50
Kangwonland 27,450 DN 50
NAVER 334,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,300 DN 200
Kakao 105,500 UP 500
NCsoft 462,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 97,100 0
DSME 24,850 DN 1,050
HDSINFRA 6,630 DN 70
DWEC 6,820 DN 260
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,650 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 372,500 DN 4,000
SK Innovation 209,500 DN 500
KIH 76,000 0
GS 42,950 DN 100
CJ CGV 27,850 UP 450
LIG Nex1 72,200 DN 6,600
Fila Holdings 31,450 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,500 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,050 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,145 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 159,000 UP 6,000
FOOSUNG 19,600 DN 400
Youngone Corp 47,400 DN 900
(MORE)
