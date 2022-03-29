KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 62,900 DN 200
GKL 14,550 0
KOLON IND 58,900 0
HanmiPharm 277,000 DN 2,500
DoubleUGames 51,600 DN 200
Meritz Financial 38,600 UP 1,450
BNK Financial Group 7,970 UP 10
emart 140,000 UP 1,000
Hansae 26,700 DN 150
CUCKOO 17,650 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 60,600 DN 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 DN350
POONGSAN 33,600 DN 100
KOLMAR KOREA 43,600 UP 1,500
PIAM 45,800 DN 300
HANJINKAL 63,100 UP 3,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 828,000 UP 5,000
MANDO 49,450 UP 3,900
Doosan Bobcat 39,100 DN 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,250 DN 300
Netmarble 110,000 0
KRAFTON 273,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53900 DN200
ORION 88,400 UP 3,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,350 DN 450
BGF Retail 173,000 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 130,500 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 15,250 DN 950
HYOSUNG TNC 439,000 DN 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 472,500 DN 500
SKBS 150,500 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,450 UP 200
KakaoBank 49,750 DN 250
COSMAX 81,300 UP 1,500
HYBE 299,000 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 124,500 UP 2,000
LG Energy Solution 441,000 UP 4,500
DL E&C 131,000 DN 4,000
kakaopay 142,000 UP 2,000
SKSQUARE 57,500 UP 800
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 350,000 amid 'stealth omicron' woes
-
(LEAD) S. Korean volunteers deployed to front-line units in Ukraine: official
-
S. Korea, U.S. weighing options over possible N. Korean nuclear test: official