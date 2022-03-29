BTS' Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19 in U.S. ahead of Grammys
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, his agency said Tuesday.
"Jungkook was confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Las Vegas," Big Hit Music said on Weverse, the group's fan community platform.
The singer left for Las Vegas on Sunday, one day ahead of other members, to prepare for the group's stage performance at the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony, according to the agency.
He tested negative in a PCR examination he conducted just before the departure, but he took another test, as he experienced a sore throat after arriving in the U.S. city.
He then isolated himself for self-treatment in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. health care authorities.
"Jungkook is currently presenting no special symptoms other than a mild sore throat, but we are going to closely examine his health during the isolation period," Big Hit said. "Whether he will join the group schedules in the U.S. or not will be decided based on local COVID-19 regulations."
He became the last member of the seven-piece group to have been infected.
Starting with Suga in December, RM, Jin, Jimin and V tested positive in that order and then recovered. J-Hope was confirmed to have the virus last week and is now treating himself at home.
The band, excluding J-Hope and Jungkook, left for Las Vegas on Monday evening to attend the Grammy Awards ceremony scheduled for Sunday (U.S. time).
BTS was nominated for best pop duo or group performance, possibly to become the first-ever K-pop artist to win a Grammy. The band will also take the stage at the awards ceremony as a performer for the third consecutive year.
After the ceremony, BTS will hold four live concerts at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16.
