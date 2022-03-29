Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon speaks with Ukrainian president by phone

All News 17:53 March 29, 2022

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, his office said.

Details of the conversation will not be revealed because Ukraine is currently in a state of war, the office said without elaborating.

The phone call took place at 5 p.m.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yoon Suk-yeol #Ukraine president
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!