Yoon speaks with Ukrainian president by phone
All News 17:53 March 29, 2022
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, his office said.
Details of the conversation will not be revealed because Ukraine is currently in a state of war, the office said without elaborating.
The phone call took place at 5 p.m.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
