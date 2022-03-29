Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Exchange postpones decision on Osstem Implant delisting

All News 19:38 March 29, 2022

By Chung Joo-won

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange (KRX) on Tuesday put off its decision whether to delist scandal-ridden Osstem Implant Co. Ltd. from the secondary bourse.

Trading of the dental implant maker has been suspended since Jan. 3 following an alleged embezzlement of 221 billion won (US$181.4 million) by an employee.

The bourse operator convened a panel to review the company's plan to improve transparency in management submitted late last month. The committee decided to further deliberate on the case, the KRX said .

The KRX suspends stock trading and reassesses the listing qualifications of a company when the amount of embezzlement exceeds 5 percent of total equity capital.

Before the suspension, Osstem Implant was the 20th highest-valued firm on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ market with market capitalization of some 2 trillion won.

The corporate logo of Osstem Implant Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

