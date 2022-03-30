S. Korea coach blasts team for 'worst performance' after World Cup qualifier loss to UAE

"Of course, we should have had the same behavior, the same ambition and the same desire that our opponents had, as we showed many, many times before," Bento said. "Today was not that day. And we paid a high price because of that. In football, (you have to) compete in every single moment, every single game. I think that was a fair victory for our opponent. I think we didn't deserve another result than what we had, and that was the defeat."