Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:08 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon, Yoon show differences over pending issues; 'doubt' looms over negotiations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan distorts textbooks again, deletes 'wartime comfort women' for first time (Kookmin Daily)
-- Monthly rent takes up 40 pct, increase rate 3 times faster than 'jeonse' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Justice ministry goes low-key, vows to cooperate in revising laws related to investigative command (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Fuel cost for electricity rate frozen again; Yoon's government set to bear burden of price increase (Segye Times)
-- Crimes by elementary school students to also face 'stick of justice' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japan No. 1 consumer of BTS, not S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chaos rises on chains of infection; care collapses at nursing facilities (Hankyoreh)
-- Relocation to Yongsan in May uncertain as cooperation comes with condition (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Expedient tax cut on imported cars eats away local automobile industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon tosses burden of raising electricity costs to Yoon (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North is restoring Punggye-ri nuclear testing tunnel (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon to decide on his pick for prime minister by early April (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon eyes solving polarization, demographic cliff (Korea Times)
