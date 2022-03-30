Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/07 Sunny 60

Incheon 14/07 Sunny 60

Suwon 16/04 Sunny 60

Cheongju 17/06 Sunny 70

Daejeon 18/05 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 15/03 Sunny 70

Gangneung 17/10 Sunny 60

Jeonju 19/06 Sunny 60

Gwangju 21/07 Sunny 60

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 60

Daegu 21/07 Sunny 60

Busan 17/10 Sunny 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!