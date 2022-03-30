KBO celebrates 40th anniversary with youngest franchise looking to repeat as champions

Ramos will have to stay hot for the first half of the season, as the Wiz are expected to be without slugger Kang Baek-ho for up to four months with a broken toe. Kang, who finished third in the MVP voting last season, suffered that injury in a fall while walking down the stairs last week, and was initially expected to miss about a month. But manager Lee Kang-chul said Tuesday that the 22-year-old first baseman will need more time to recover.