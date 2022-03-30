Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains

All News 09:26 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had increased 13.99 points, or 0.51 percent, to reach 2,755.06 as of 9:17 a.m.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.84 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.97 percent, as investors pulled hopes of easing geopolitical tensions amid the Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics went up 0.28 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix gained 1.25 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver added 1.5 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor grew 3.4 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics climbed 0.48 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,212.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.4 won from the previous session's close.

