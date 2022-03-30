Army to test-run Redback armored vehicle under export support program
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military plans to start test-running a homegrown armored vehicle next month as part of a program to support local firms' defense exports, the state arms procurement agency said Wednesday.
From April to May, the Army's 11th Maneuver Division is set to conduct the test of the Redback vehicle that has been in a competition to join Australia's defense project, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
The Redback is an upgraded version of the K-21 vehicle developed by the South Korean manufacturer Hanwha Defense Co. It is designed to meet the operational requirements of the Australian Army.
Throughout the test, the South Korean Army plans to check the field performance of the Redback, including its operability under different environments, and share test results with Australian authorities.
The Army will conduct the test with one of three prototypes that were tested in Australia as part of the competition last year.
Canberra is expected to select the winner of its project this year, officials here said.
The 42-ton Redback can carry 11 people with a maximum speed of 65 kph. It is equipped with the Mk44 Bushmaster II, a 30 mm chain gun, Spike, an Israeli anti-tank guided missile, and a 7.62 mm machine gun.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 350,000 amid 'stealth omicron' woes
-
(LEAD) Yoon speaks with Ukrainian president by phone