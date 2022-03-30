(LEAD) Ahn says he won't serve in incoming government's Cabinet
(ATTN: UPDATES with Ahn's announcement in paras 1-4; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Transition Committee Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo said Wednesday he will not serve in the incoming government's Cabinet, officially withdrawing himself from consideration for the first prime minister of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Ahn, a key Yoon ally who dropped out of the presidential race to back Yoon, said he decided to stay out of the Cabinet to open up room for Yoon to "spread his will." Instead, Ahn said he will focus on expanding the support base of the soon-to-be ruling party ahead of June's local elections.
"I determined that after drawing up a blueprint and setting the direction for a good picture for the next government as chairman of the transition committee, not participating directly in the Cabinet would actually ease the burden on President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol," he told reporters at the transition team's office.
Ahn said he delivered his intent to Yoon on Tuesday, and the president-elect expressed his understanding.
Yoon has begun reviewing candidates for prime minister and is expected to announce his pick as early as early next week.
Given Yoon's emphasis on rescuing small businesses from the COVID-19 crisis, one of the strongest contenders for the job is thought to be former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
Han is a trade expert and a former ambassador to the United States.
Considering Yoon's emphasis on promoting national unity, some of the strongest contenders are former Democratic Party leader Kim Han-gil and former Vice Assembly Speaker Park Joo-sun.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
