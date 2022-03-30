Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon proposes meeting with Zelenskyy at early date after war ends

All News 09:34 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol proposed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at an early date after the Ukraine-Russia war ends, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

Yoon made the proposal during a phone call with Zelenskyy on Tuesday, Kim Eun-hye said during a press briefing.

This photo provided by the People Power Party shows President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yoon Suk-yeol #Ukraine
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!