Kyung Hee, Stanford universities to conduct joint research on sustainability in Asia
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Kyung Hee University has signed an agreement with Stanford University to conduct joint research on sustainability in Asia, the Seoul school officials said Wednesday.
Under the agreement signed last month, the two schools will partner to research various topics related to the enhancement of sustainability in Asia, create exchange programs for researchers and students and raise funds for the project, according to Kyung Hee University.
Earlier this month, the universities discussed data construction for the assessment of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and ways to reduce the digital divide between conglomerates and small businesses as the first subject of the joint research.
"Two universities came to reach a deal with a common goal to solve global issues," Kwon O-byung, the vice-chancellor of Kyung Hee University, said, adding the school aims to build an Asian ESG hub through joint research with Stanford University.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 350,000 amid 'stealth omicron' woes
-
(LEAD) Yoon speaks with Ukrainian president by phone