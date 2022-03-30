'Business Proposal' tops Netflix viewership chart for 2nd week
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean romantic comedy "Business Proposal" topped Netflix's latest weekly viewership chart of non-English TV shows for the second consecutive week, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.
The TV series, which has aired every Monday and Tuesday on SBS from Feb. 28, marked 30.9 million hours of viewing for the week of March 21-27 to lead Netflix's official top 10 list for non-English TV programs available on the service, according to the company.
The show, based on the popular web comic "The Office Blind Date," debuted at No. 6 on the chart in the week of March 7-13.
It became the first Korean-made TV series that is simultaneously streamed on a local TV channel and Netflix to rank No. 1 on the official viewership chart.
So far, several Korean-language Netflix originals, like the global sensation "Squid Game" and the dystopian thriller "Hellbound," have reached the top position since the streamer started to compile such viewership data last year.
Another Korean romantic comedy "Twenty Five Twenty One" placed second on the non-English TV show table with 24.1 million hours of viewing, staying in the top 10 for five weeks in a row.
On the same chart are four more Korean-language shows -- "Forecasting Love and Weather," "Juvenile Justice," "All of Us Are Dead" and "Thirty-Nine."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 350,000 amid 'stealth omicron' woes
-
(LEAD) Yoon speaks with Ukrainian president by phone