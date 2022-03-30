Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SD Biosensor buys German firm for 16 bln won

All News 12:03 March 30, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- SD Biosensor Inc., a South Korean developer of COVID-19 test kits, said Wednesday that it has purchased a Germany-based distributor for 16 billion won (US$13.4 million) to tap deeper into the burgeoning European market.

Bestbion, founded in 2011, is a major distributor of diagnostic products in the German and Austrian market. The company has major large-scale test centers and hospitals as it clients.

This undated image, provided by SD Biosensor Inc., a South Korean developer of COVID-19 test kits, shows its corporate logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Amid the pandemic, SD Biosensor also invested 188 billion won to expand its automated assembly line here.

The Suwon-based company is among the first South Korean developers that were granted emergency use authorization to produce COVID-19 test kits in the early stage of the pandemic outbreak two years ago.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!