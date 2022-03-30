State-run Eximbank floats AU$650 mln Aussie bonds
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) said Wednesday that it has issued AU$650 million worth of Australian dollar bonds.
The state lender has sold three-year bonds worth AU$200 million and AU$450 million in five-year bonds.
The bank said the proceeds from the debt sale will be used to help finance South Korean companies' projects to develop infrastructure in Australia.
In January, the Eximbank issued US$3 billion worth of dollar bonds, the largest-ever issuance of foreign-currency bonds among local institutions, to support environmental projects and other eco-friendly infrastructure investments.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(LEAD) Relocation of allies' combined command to Pyeongtaek likely to be delayed to autumn: sources
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 420,000; critical cases at record high
-
(LEAD) Yoon speaks with Ukrainian president by phone