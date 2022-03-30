S. Koreans to return home from Russia aboard special ferry
All News 14:37 March 30, 2022
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Dozens of South Korean residents in Russia's Far East were on their way back home aboard a special ferry Wednesday amid the suspension of direct flight services between the two nations due to sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
The ship carrying 73 ethnic Koreans and others living in Vladivostok, Sakhalin and Khabarovsk departed from the port in Vladivostok at 1 p.m., it added.
It is due to arrive in South Korea's eastern port of Donghae on Thursday afternoon.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
