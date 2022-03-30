Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to conduct COVID-19 antibody testing of 10,000 people

All News 14:18 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The government will conduct COVID-19 antibody testing on 10,000 people to determine how many of them have antibodies and learn more about immunity, Ahn Cheol-soo, chairman of the presidential transition committee, said Wednesday.

The transition committee requested the government conduct the testing because it will provide "very helpful scientific data for disease control and containment management," Ahn said.

An antibody test shows whether people were infected with the virus in the past, even if they were asymptomatic.

Ahn said antibody testing for a large number of people became more important in the COVID-19 wave driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Daily COVID-19 cases rose above 420,000 on Wednesday amid concerns over the continued rise in seriously ill patients and deaths over the fast spread of the "stealth omicron" subvariant.

Ahn said the transition committee asked the government to draw up measures to reduce the number of seriously ill patients and deaths.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has asked his transition committee to put its top priority on overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, including compensation for small businesses hit by the pandemic.

Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of the presidential transition committee, speaks during the committee's inaugural plenary session at its office in Seoul, in this file photo from March 18, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#coronavirus-antibody test
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!