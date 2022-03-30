Military reports 2,795 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:25 March 30, 2022
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 2,795 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 78,250.
The new cases included 1,616 from the Army, 389 from the Air Force, 323 from the Marine Corps, 286 from the Navy and 146 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 18 cases from the ministry, 12 from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and five from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 13,477 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
Most Saved
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(LEAD) Relocation of allies' combined command to Pyeongtaek likely to be delayed to autumn: sources
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 420,000; critical cases at record high
-
(LEAD) Yoon speaks with Ukrainian president by phone
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 350,000 amid 'stealth omicron' woes