Exhibition connecting sports and art to open in Seoul

All News 15:24 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- An exhibition illustrating the cultural and historical relationship between sports and art will be held in Seoul later this week for a four-month run, its organizer said Wednesday.

The Seoul Olympic Museum of Art, also known as the SOMA Museum, said 35 artworks created by 17 artists, including Marina Abramovic from Serbia and Eugenio Ampudia from Spain, will be on display during the event, titled "MOM ∞ MAM: Mobius of body and mind," from April 1 through Aug. 7.

The show is divided into three sections that explores the beauty of the human body through training and sports, looks into technological advances changing art and sports, and shows the extremes of humanism in sports and art, according to the museum.

It said five dresses made by Korean designer Lie Sang-bong for Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na will be shown publicly for the first time.

Stephanie Seungmin Kim, curator of the exhibition, said she wants to question "the meaning of arts and sports" from multiple angles as both artists and athletes constantly challenge the limits of their bodies and minds.

This photo, provided by The Seoul Olympic Museum of Art, shows South Korean figure skater Kim Yu-na (C) and designer Lie Sang-bong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

