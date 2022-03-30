Exhibition connecting sports and art to open in Seoul
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- An exhibition illustrating the cultural and historical relationship between sports and art will be held in Seoul later this week for a four-month run, its organizer said Wednesday.
The Seoul Olympic Museum of Art, also known as the SOMA Museum, said 35 artworks created by 17 artists, including Marina Abramovic from Serbia and Eugenio Ampudia from Spain, will be on display during the event, titled "MOM ∞ MAM: Mobius of body and mind," from April 1 through Aug. 7.
The show is divided into three sections that explores the beauty of the human body through training and sports, looks into technological advances changing art and sports, and shows the extremes of humanism in sports and art, according to the museum.
It said five dresses made by Korean designer Lie Sang-bong for Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na will be shown publicly for the first time.
Stephanie Seungmin Kim, curator of the exhibition, said she wants to question "the meaning of arts and sports" from multiple angles as both artists and athletes constantly challenge the limits of their bodies and minds.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(LEAD) Relocation of allies' combined command to Pyeongtaek likely to be delayed to autumn: sources
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 420,000; critical cases at record high
-
(LEAD) Yoon speaks with Ukrainian president by phone
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 350,000 amid 'stealth omicron' woes