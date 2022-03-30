Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon attends ceremony for inauguration of Ven. Seongpa as spiritual leader of Jogye Order

All News 15:36 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday attended a ceremony to honor the inauguration of Ven. Seongpa as spiritual leader of the Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect.

Ven. Seongpa was elected as the 15th Supreme Patriarch of the Jogye Order in December last year and started his five-year term last week.

It was the first time that a sitting president attended a Buddhist ritual for the Supreme Patriarch, Cheong Wa Dae officials said.

The Supreme Patriarch, or "Jongjeong" in Korean, is the highest authority in the Buddhist sect but does not oversee its administration.

President Moon Jae-in delivers a congratulatory speech during a service to honor the inauguration of Ven. Seongpa as the 15th Supreme Patriarch of the Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, at Jogye Temple in Seoul on March 30, 2022. (Yonhap)

