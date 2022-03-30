KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LS 51,400 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117500 DN5500
GC Corp 202,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 45,700 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 561,000 UP 19,000
SK Discovery 40,700 UP 550
KPIC 162,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,520 DN 20
SKC 146,500 0
GS Retail 28,100 DN 50
Ottogi 447,500 UP 1,500
DongwonInd 240,000 UP 8,500
MERITZ SECU 6,380 UP 30
HtlShilla 80,700 DN 400
Hanmi Science 45,100 UP 450
TaekwangInd 1,035,000 DN 4,000
AmoreG 44,400 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 181,000 UP 4,500
BukwangPharm 12,900 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 90,800 UP 100
Daewoong 31,700 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 30,850 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 1,425 UP 20
Daesang 23,150 DN 50
LX INT 33,650 DN 250
CJ 84,000 UP 400
DongkukStlMill 16,550 DN 400
NEXENTIRE 6,430 UP 110
CHONGKUNDANG 98,400 0
KCC 339,500 DN 1,500
SKBP 90,400 DN 1,200
SKNetworks 4,665 DN 15
ORION Holdings 14,150 UP 50
LG Corp. 74,800 DN 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 119,500 DN 1,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,220 DN 10
BoryungPharm 13,200 0
SSANGYONGCNE 8,120 DN 230
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,200 DN 100
KAL 30,150 UP 250
