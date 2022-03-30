KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 121,000 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 683,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,200 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,150 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 207,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,200 UP 250
Kogas 39,150 DN 350
Hanwha 31,450 UP 450
DB HiTek 76,800 UP 200
Yuhan 59,000 UP 100
SLCORP 24,950 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 104,000 0
DL 59,400 DN 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,400 UP 50
HITEJINRO 37,050 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,200 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 41,200 DN 100
KIA CORP. 73,700 UP 1,900
SGBC 67,300 UP 1,200
Shinsegae 257,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 303,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,650 DN 500
HDC-OP 15,700 UP 450
ShinpoongPharm 38,900 UP 1,800
Hyosung 85,300 DN 400
LOTTE 32,750 UP 100
GCH Corp 24,100 DN 100
LotteChilsung 172,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,910 DN 30
POSCO Holdings 290,000 DN 9,000
DB INSURANCE 68,500 DN 600
SamsungElec 69,900 DN 300
NHIS 11,400 0
Hanssem 84,700 UP 200
KSOE 89,200 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,300 DN 50
MS IND 23,150 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 166,500 UP 3,500
OCI 104,000 DN 500
(MORE)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(LEAD) Relocation of allies' combined command to Pyeongtaek likely to be delayed to autumn: sources
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 420,000; critical cases at record high
-
(LEAD) Yoon speaks with Ukrainian president by phone
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 350,000 amid 'stealth omicron' woes