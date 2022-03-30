Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 March 30, 2022

LS ELECTRIC 44,150 DN 350
KorZinc 576,000 DN 17,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,700 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 77,900 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 56,200 DN 1,800
S-Oil 96,800 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 387,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,000 DN 1,000
HMM 29,300 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 63,900 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 154,500 0
S-1 70,800 UP 600
ZINUS 72,500 UP 500
Hanchem 236,000 UP 3,500
DWS 58,300 DN 300
Mobis 215,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO 22,700 UP 150
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,400 UP 1,400
SamsungSecu 42,050 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 11,150 0
SKTelecom 56,300 DN 2,000
SNT MOTIV 47,050 UP 1,250
HyundaiElev 37,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 134,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,300 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,135 UP 105
Handsome 35,500 0
Asiana Airlines 21,850 UP 450
COWAY 67,700 UP 100
Hanon Systems 11,850 0
SK 242,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,700 UP 200
IBK 10,850 DN 100
DONGSUH 27,050 0
SamsungEng 26,650 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 UP 500
PanOcean 6,810 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 23,200 UP 500
KT 34,400 DN 850
(MORE)

