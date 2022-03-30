KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 44,150 DN 350
KorZinc 576,000 DN 17,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,700 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 77,900 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 56,200 DN 1,800
S-Oil 96,800 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 387,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,000 DN 1,000
HMM 29,300 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 63,900 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 154,500 0
S-1 70,800 UP 600
ZINUS 72,500 UP 500
Hanchem 236,000 UP 3,500
DWS 58,300 DN 300
Mobis 215,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO 22,700 UP 150
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,400 UP 1,400
SamsungSecu 42,050 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 11,150 0
SKTelecom 56,300 DN 2,000
SNT MOTIV 47,050 UP 1,250
HyundaiElev 37,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 134,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,300 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,135 UP 105
Handsome 35,500 0
Asiana Airlines 21,850 UP 450
COWAY 67,700 UP 100
Hanon Systems 11,850 0
SK 242,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,700 UP 200
IBK 10,850 DN 100
DONGSUH 27,050 0
SamsungEng 26,650 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 UP 500
PanOcean 6,810 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 23,200 UP 500
KT 34,400 DN 850
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
(LEAD) Relocation of allies' combined command to Pyeongtaek likely to be delayed to autumn: sources
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 420,000; critical cases at record high
(LEAD) Yoon speaks with Ukrainian president by phone
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 350,000 amid 'stealth omicron' woes