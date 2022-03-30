KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL159000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 17,850 0
LG Uplus 13,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,800 DN 300
KT&G 80,900 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,600 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,850 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 121,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 174,000 UP 3,500
Huchems 22,550 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,900 UP 300
KIH 76,800 UP 800
DHICO 20,400 DN 700
Doosanfc 40,750 DN 50
KEPCO E&C 82,500 DN 900
LG Display 20,050 DN 450
Kangwonland 27,900 UP 450
NAVER 339,000 UP 5,000
Kakao 106,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 465,000 UP 3,000
KIWOOM 98,400 UP 1,300
DSME 24,650 DN 200
HDSINFRA 6,600 DN 30
DWEC 6,810 DN 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,250 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 373,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 41,550 DN 300
LGH&H 863,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 525,000 UP 2,000
SK Innovation 211,500 UP 2,000
GS 42,600 DN 350
CJ CGV 27,500 DN 350
LIG Nex1 72,700 UP 500
Fila Holdings 31,550 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,450 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 3,110 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 160,000 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 19,650 UP 50
