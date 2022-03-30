KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 60,000 DN 600
Hansae 26,950 UP 250
Youngone Corp 48,000 UP 600
CSWIND 62,100 DN 800
GKL 14,800 UP 250
POONGSAN 33,000 DN 600
KOLON IND 59,000 UP 100
HanmiPharm 275,000 DN 2,000
COSMAX 84,800 UP 3,500
Meritz Financial 39,050 UP 450
BNK Financial Group 7,910 DN 60
emart 140,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 00 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 44,000 UP 400
PIAM 45,200 DN 600
HANJINKAL 62,200 DN 900
DoubleUGames 52,100 UP 500
CUCKOO 17,700 UP 50
Doosan Bobcat 39,000 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,150 DN 100
Netmarble 111,000 UP 1,000
KRAFTON 272,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53300 DN600
ORION 88,300 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,500 UP 150
BGF Retail 173,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 134,500 UP 4,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 844,000 UP 16,000
HYOSUNG TNC 443,000 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 475,000 UP 2,500
SKBS 156,000 UP 5,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,200 DN 250
KakaoBank 50,300 UP 550
MANDO 50,000 UP 550
HYBE 309,500 UP 10,500
SK ie technology 125,000 UP 500
LG Energy Solution 440,500 DN 500
DL E&C 132,000 UP 1,000
kakaopay 150,000 UP 8,000
SKSQUARE 56,200 DN 1,300
(END)
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
(LEAD) Relocation of allies' combined command to Pyeongtaek likely to be delayed to autumn: sources
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 420,000; critical cases at record high
(LEAD) Yoon speaks with Ukrainian president by phone
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 350,000 amid 'stealth omicron' woes