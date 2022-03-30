S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 30, 2022
All News 16:30 March 30, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.792 1.802 -1.0
2-year TB 2.352 2.406 -5.4
3-year TB 2.615 2.700 -8.5
10-year TB 2.885 2.972 -8.7
2-year MSB 2.314 2.382 -6.8
3-year CB (AA-) 3.291 3.361 -7.0
91-day CD 1.510 1.510 0.0
(END)
