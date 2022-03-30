SK hynix appoints former chief product officer as new co-CEO
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc., the world's second largest memory chip maker, on Wednesday appointed its chief safety, product and production officer as new co-CEO.
Kwak Noh-jung will replace Lee Seok-hee, who has served the company as co-CEO since 2018, to lead the chipmaker alongside Vice Chairman and CEO Park Jung-ho.
Since he joined the company in 1994 as an engineer, "Kwak has worked in various fields of manufacturing and technology, building a career as a semiconductor expert," the company said in a press release.
"The decision reflects his leadership that harmoniously put together the technology areas of development and manufacturing on top of growing importance of safety-related duties," it said.
Lee will move as executive chairman to Solidigm, a U.S. subsidiary that was established following SK hynix's acquisition of Intel's NAND and SSD business, to lead the company's U.S. operations, according to the company.
