Kumho Engineering & Construction to sell shares to raise capital

All News 18:24 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Engineering & Construction Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise capital.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 319,671 common shares at a price of 161,000 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
