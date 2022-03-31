Korean-language dailies

-- It depends on 'fight with serious, critical conditions' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Assets of ministers, vice ministers with 1 home rise to 'hundreds of millions' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Regulation reforms should be made within 2 years under cooperation with giant opposition party (Donga Ilbo)

-- Aides of transition committee, Yoon, hold 1 home in 'Big 4 districts' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Solid-fuel projectile fired in sign to North (Segye Times)

-- Han Duck-soo likely to be picked as PM of new gov't (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 83 pct of high-ranking officials of Moon's gov't saw their assets increase over final periods of term (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S., Japan suggest trilateral military exercise; gov't draws line, says unacceptable (Hankyoreh)

-- 139 high-ranking officials of Moon's gov't hold on to multiple homes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Feeble Daewoo Shipbuilding rolls out personnel reshuffle at end of gov't term (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- ETNs hit 10 tln won on volatile price of raw materials (Korea Economic Daily)

