March 31, 2022

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- It depends on 'fight with serious, critical conditions' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Assets of ministers, vice ministers with 1 home rise to 'hundreds of millions' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Regulation reforms should be made within 2 years under cooperation with giant opposition party (Donga Ilbo)
-- Aides of transition committee, Yoon, hold 1 home in 'Big 4 districts' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Solid-fuel projectile fired in sign to North (Segye Times)
-- Han Duck-soo likely to be picked as PM of new gov't (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 83 pct of high-ranking officials of Moon's gov't saw their assets increase over final periods of term (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S., Japan suggest trilateral military exercise; gov't draws line, says unacceptable (Hankyoreh)
-- 139 high-ranking officials of Moon's gov't hold on to multiple homes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Feeble Daewoo Shipbuilding rolls out personnel reshuffle at end of gov't term (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- ETNs hit 10 tln won on volatile price of raw materials (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- HDC's business license suspended for eight months (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Shelling casts doubt on Russian vow to deescalate in Ukraine (Korea Herald)
-- Ahn calls it quits in prime minister nomination race (Korea Times)
(END)

