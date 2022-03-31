USFK reveals special ops training following N.K. ICBM launch
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has revealed it conducted a special commando training earlier this month, in an apparent show of America's military might following North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch last week.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) showed a set of photos depicting commandos engaging in what it termed "special forces readiness training."
SOCKOR did not give the exact date, venue or purpose of the training.
The disclosure of the photos came as Seoul and Washington are seeking to beef up security cooperation in the wake of Pyongyang's ICBM launch last Thursday that ended its yearslong moratorium on nuclear and ICBM testing.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
