Thursday's weather forecast

March 31, 2022

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/08 Cloudy 30

Incheon 13/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 14/08 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 15/10 Sunny 60

Daejeon 16/10 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 12/07 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/06 Rain 60

Jeonju 15/10 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 16/10 Cloudy 30

Jeju 12/10 Cloudy 30

Daegu 14/10 Cloudy 30

Busan 14/11 Cloudy 30

