Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 31, 2022
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/08 Cloudy 30
Incheon 13/07 Sunny 0
Suwon 14/08 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 15/10 Sunny 60
Daejeon 16/10 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 12/07 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 08/06 Rain 60
Jeonju 15/10 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 16/10 Cloudy 30
Jeju 12/10 Cloudy 30
Daegu 14/10 Cloudy 30
Busan 14/11 Cloudy 30
