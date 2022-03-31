Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open higher on financial, tech gains

All News 09:27 March 31, 2022

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Thursday, buoyed by financial and tech advances, despite overnight falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had increased 9.89 points, or 0.36 percent, to trade at 2,756.63 points of 9:15 a.m.

Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.

KOSPI's top cap Samsung Electronics traded flat, and battery giant LG Energy Solution grew 0.45 percent.

Financial heavyweight KB Financial Group increased 1.17 percent, and mobile messenger operator Kakao climbed 0.94 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,210.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.15 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

