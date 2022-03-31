S. Korea, U.S. discuss chip supply chains
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States held working-level talks Thursday to boost cooperation in the chip industry and to ensure stable chip supply chains, Seoul's industry ministry said.
The subcommittees of the Korea-U.S. Semiconductor Partnership Dialogue had consultation sessions via teleconferencing earlier in the day to discuss projects for joint technologies development, personnel exchanges and investment in the semiconductor industry.
They also explored ways of strengthening the resilience of their supply chains in the sector, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
In December last year, Seoul and Washington launched a new bilateral dialogue channel for cooperation and held the inaugural director-level meeting amid a global supply shortage of semiconductors and a growing Sino-U.S. rivalry.
"Thursday's session was meant to draw a concrete outcome following December's inaugural meeting," a ministry official said. "The two sides will continue cooperation on the matter to secure stable supply chains and to help boost the competition of the key industry."
