Yoon's spokesperson draws line at trilateral military exercise with U.S., Japan
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's spokesperson said Thursday the incoming administration will likely seek stronger security cooperation with the United States and Japan but drew the line at trilateral military exercises.
Kim Eun-hye's remark came after the Hankyoreh newspaper reported the same day the U.S. and Japanese governments recently made repeated proposals to hold trilateral military exercises in waters around the Korean Peninsula but were rejected by Seoul.
"South Korea-U.S.-Japan combined military exercises are entirely different from South Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation," she said during a press briefing.
"I believe the new government will consider ways to practically and effectively realize security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Army to test-run Redback armored vehicle under export support program
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 420,000; critical cases at record high