Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning amid Ukraine crisis
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Thursday morning, as investors monitor the geopolitical uncertainties in Ukraine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had increased 15.27 points, or 0.56 percent, to trade at 2,762.01 points of 11:20 a.m.
After a choppy start, stocks gathered ground amid reports that Russia offered a cease-fire in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to let civilians evacuate.
Top cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.14 percent, and battery giant LG Energy Solution grew 0.45 percent.
Financial heavyweight KB Financial Group increased 2.17 percent, and internet bank Kakao Bank jumped 3.18 percent.
Mobile messenger operator Kakao climbed 0.47 percent, while leading carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,209.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Army to test-run Redback armored vehicle under export support program
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 420,000; critical cases at record high