HJ Shipbuilding bags US$150 mln order for 2 container carriers
BUSAN, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard HJ Shipbuilding & Construction Co. said Thursday it has clinched a US$150 million order to build two container carriers.
Under the deal with an undisclosed European shipper, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction will deliver the 5,500 twenty-foot equivalent unit container vessels from the first half of 2024.
The container ships will be constructed at the company's shipyard in the southeastern port of Busan, it added.
HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, formerly Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., said the contract contains an option to build two more container carriers of the same size.
It came some five months after HJ Shipbuilding & Construction obtained a US$261 million order to build four container carriers from the same shipping company for delivery by November 2023.
In April last year, a consortium led by local builder Dongbu Corp. acquired a controlling stake in Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction from the latter's creditors led by the state-run Korea Development Bank.
