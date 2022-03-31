Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon considering visit to Camp Humphreys next week

March 31, 2022

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is considering visiting the U.S. military base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek next week, sources said Thursday.

The base is located some 70 kilometers south of Seoul and serves as the headquarters of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea.

Yoon will likely make the visit at the end of next week and meet with USFK Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera and other military leaders.

Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, refused to confirm the plan but said it should be considered from the point of view of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and combined defense in light of North Korea's recent provocations.

In this file photo, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, then the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, looks at the North Korean side with binoculars during a visit to an observation post of the Army's 3rd Infantry Division inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas at the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, on Dec. 20, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

