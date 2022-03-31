Yoon considering visit to Camp Humphreys next week
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is considering visiting the U.S. military base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek next week, sources said Thursday.
The base is located some 70 kilometers south of Seoul and serves as the headquarters of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea.
Yoon will likely make the visit at the end of next week and meet with USFK Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera and other military leaders.
Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, refused to confirm the plan but said it should be considered from the point of view of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and combined defense in light of North Korea's recent provocations.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
