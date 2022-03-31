Space for cultural events eyed for Cheong Wa Dae after public opening

Cheong Wa Dae, situated at the foot of Mount Bukak behind the Gyeongbok Palace, the main palace of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), has been the venue of the presidential office and residence for the past 74 years after the South Korean government was established in 1948. The 250,000-square-meter (62 acres) compound is 3.4 times larger than the White House.