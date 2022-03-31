S. Korea to contribute US$4 million to P4G this year
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to contribute US$4 million to a multinational body on green growth this year to help developing countries' responses to climate change, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
South Korea's Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck signed a memorandum of understanding on the planned contribution to the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) on Wednesday (U.S. time).
The contribution is expected to contribute to the international community's responses to the climate crisis, and help developing countries' endeavors to build green and low-carbon economies, the ministry said.
South Korea promised to make contributions to the P4G during the multinational body's summit held in Seoul in May last year.
The P4G has supported some 70 private-public green projects in developing countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ethiopia and Mexico.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Army to test-run Redback armored vehicle under export support program
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 420,000; critical cases at record high