S. Korea's ministry opens DMZ-themed metaverse platform
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry said Thursday it has launched a metaverse service designed to help people experience the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), bisecting the peninsula, in online space.
The metaverse platform -- the first of its kind by the government -- enables users to make a virtual tour of the DMZ with avatars and offers various materials on its history and ecology, according to the ministry.
"The DMZ is not easy to access for ordinary citizens due to (entrance) procedures and travel time restrictions," a ministry official said.
Preparation for the service got under way last year in a bid to enhance the public's understanding of the DMZ and offer a peaceful experience in a virtual space, the official added.
The DMZ, which is about 250 kilometers long and 4 km wide, serves as the land border between the two Koreas.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
