Military reports 3,425 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:00 March 31, 2022

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 3,425 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 81,666.

The new cases included 2,280 from the Army, 400 from the Air Force, 322 from the Navy, 198 from the Marine Corps and 196 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 18 cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, nine from the ministry and two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 14,297 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo taken May 24, 2021, a soldier is swabbed for a COVID-19 test at a temporary testing center at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

