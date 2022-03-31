BOK logs largest net in 2021 on decreased expenses
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday reported the largest net income in 2021 thanks to a decline in expenses.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) logged 7.86 trillion won (US$6.49 billion) in net profit last year, up from the previous year's 7.37 trillion won, according to the data provided by the central bank.
Gross revenue came to 19.08 trillion won last year, which was 782.2 billion won smaller than the previous year.
But expenses shrank sharply with its interest payments on currency stabilization bonds, in particular, down 781.6 billion won on-year.
The BOK issues monetary stabilization bonds to control liquidity in the market and makes interest payment on the debt.
A BOK official explained that the central bank's steep rate cuts in 2020 to bolster the pandemic-hit economy led to a decline in interest payment last year.
As of end-2021, the BOK held assets valued at around 595.64 trillion won, up from 538.73 trillion won a year earlier, the data showed. The increase was due to a rise in the value of its dollar-denominated assets amid the greenback's ascent.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Army to test-run Redback armored vehicle under export support program
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin getting married
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry